Franklin Industries Ltd - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with BSE Circular dated 9th May, 2019 is not applicable to our company.

Further, Company shall comply with this regulation within 6 months from the date of applicability.

Please take the same on your record.

Pdf Link: Franklin Industries Ltd - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Franklin Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.