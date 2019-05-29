Franklin Leasing And Finance Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of FRANKLIN LEASING & FINANCE LIMITED was held on 29th May, 2019 Wednesday at 03:00 P.M. at its registered office address to inter-alia transact the following matters:



1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2. Adopted Auditor Report given by Statutory Auditor of the Company. M/s Anil Hariram Gupta & Co. Chartered Accountant, Delhi.



3. Declaration for unmodified audit report in respect of Standalone financial statements for the year 2018-2019 under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015



Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:.00 P.M and concluded at 05:.00 P.M

