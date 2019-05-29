With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform that the Company is not a Large

Corporate, as per the criteria provided in clause 2.2 of said SEBI Circular for the year ended

March 31, 2019. Accordingly, the initial disclosure in Annexure A to the said Circular is not

applicable to the Company.

Pdf Link: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Declaration With Regard To Large Corporate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com