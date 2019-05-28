Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Company in its meeting of Board of Directors held today i.e May, 28th May, 2018, inter alia considered and approved the following business
1. To considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. To considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Kalpesh Parikh as an internal auditor for F.Y. 2019-20.

3. To considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Manoj Hurkat & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the statutory auditor of the Company.

The Board meeting commenced at 4.00 PM and Concluded at 7.30 PM.

Pdf Link: Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd

