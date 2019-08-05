Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please take note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 05th August 2019, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has, inter-alia, approved re-appointment of Mr. Mayank Shah, Mr. Anil Sharma, and Mr. Dinesh Oza, Independent Directors, for a second term, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.



The brief profile of Mr. Mayank Shah, Mr. Anil Sharma, and Mr. Dinesh Oza are enclosed herewith.



We request you to take the same on records.

Pdf Link: Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. - Re-Appointment Of Independent Directors Of The Company

