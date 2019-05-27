Frontier Informatics Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board Meeting of M/s Frontier Informatics Limited held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the registered office of the company commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:00 p.m., the following business were duly considered and approved by the Board:
1. The standalone audited results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.
2. Independent Auditors report on the Annual Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Frontier Informatics Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Frontier Informatics Ltd

