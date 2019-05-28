Frontline Corporation Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, vide its circular resolution dated May 28, 2019 approved re-appointment of Mr. Virendra Sharma (DIN: 01148786), as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for the second term of 5 (five) consecutive years starting from April 1, 2019 till March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Pdf Link: Frontline Corporation Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Frontline Corporation Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.