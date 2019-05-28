Frontline Corporation Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, vide its circular resolution dated May 28, 2019 approved re-appointment of Mr. Virendra Sharma (DIN: 01148786), as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for the second term of 5 (five) consecutive years starting from April 1, 2019 till March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

