Frontline Corporation Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015,, we inform that upon the review and recommendation by the Audit Committee of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone Results)of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019 as per the format prescribed

Accordingly, we are enclosing herewith:

1. The Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019;

2. A Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2019;

3. Auditors Report received from M/s. Paresh Thothawala & Co., Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditors of the Company on aforesaid Standalone Audited Financial Results;

4. Statement as per Annexure - 1 being the impact of Audit Qualifications (Standalone Results)





