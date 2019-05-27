Frontline Financial Services Ltd. - Submission Of Certificate As Per Regulation 40(9)

With respect to captioned subject Please find attached here with Certificate (Regulation 40(9)) for the quarter ended 31.03.2019.

Pdf Link: Frontline Financial Services Ltd. - Submission Of Certificate As Per Regulation 40(9)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Frontline Financial Services Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.