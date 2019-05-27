Frontline Securities Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015

In Compliance with Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed the note on Related Party Transactions, drawn in accordance with applicable accounting standards. Further, you may also note that the Company is registered as a Non Banking Financial Company and its Net Worth is less than 500 Crore, Hence IND AS is not applicable to the Company for financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Frontline Securities Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Frontline Securities Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.