1. Deferment of proposal of Voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares from BSE.



2. Appointment of Ms. Pooja Gupta (M.No. 42583) as Compliance Officer & Company Secretary of the Company.



3. Resignation of Ms. Richa Arora (M.No. 42906) as Compliance Officer & Company Secretary and Whole time Director of the company.



4. Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 12th, 2019.

Pdf Link: Frontline Securities Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com