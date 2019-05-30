Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that Analyst(s) / Institutional Investor(s) Meeting(s) are scheduled to be held on 31st May, 2019 at Trident, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.



The names of the Analyst(s) / Institutional Investor(s) scheduled to meet are enclosed herewith.



The presentation to be made to Analyst(s) / Institutional Investor(s) is already hosted on the Companys website www.futureconsumer.in .



Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Future Consumer Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com