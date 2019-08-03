Dear Sirs,

Ref: Scrip Code: BSE - 533296 and NSE - FMNL.



Sub: Corporate Announcement under Reg 30(7) of SEBI LODR - Approval of Merger by Honble NCLT



With reference to the above, please take note that the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench approved the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Star Shopping Centres Private Limited (referred to as the Transferor Company) by Future Market Networks Limited (referred to as the Transferee Company) on August 02, 2019. Certified true copy of the order is awaited from NCLT.





Pdf Link: Future Market Networks Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

