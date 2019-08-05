Future Market Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please note that a meeting of the Board Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2019.



Further, as intimated vide our letter dated June 29, 2019, the Trading Window pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders for trading in listed or proposed to be listed securities was closed from July 01, 2019 and shall remain closed till the closure of trading/ business hours of August 16, 2019.



Accordingly, all Directors / Employees / Connected / Designated Persons of the Company have been advised not to trade in the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of Trading Window.



Pdf Link: Future Market Networks Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date And Purpose Of Board Meeting As Per Regulation 29 Read With Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 And Closure Of Trading Window.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com