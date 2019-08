GAEKWAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Gaekwar Mills Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com