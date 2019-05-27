GAIL RECORDS HIGHEST EVER ANNUAL PAT OF Rs 6,026 Crore

PAT UP BY 30% & PBT UP BY 31% TO Rs 9,085 Crore IN FY 18-19, YEAR ON YEAR BASIS

GROSS MARGIN UP BY 25% TO Rs 10,774 Crore, EPS UP BY 30%

BOARD RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF Rs 1.77/ SHARE ON PAID UP EQUITY (pre-bonus issue) TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR Rs 8.02/SHARE

BOARD RECOMMENDS ONE FULLY PAID UP BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY ONE EQUITY SHARES HELD (1:1)

Pdf Link: Gail (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com