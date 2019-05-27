Gail (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia,



1. Recommended the issuance of fully paid up Bonus Share in the ratio of 1:1 [i.e. One fully paid up shares for every One fully paid up share/s held], subject to the shareholders’ approval.



2. Recommended the payment of Final Dividend @ 17.70 (Rs. 1.77 per share) on the paid-up equity share capital (Pre Bonus) of the Company for the FY 2018-19, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Gail (India) Ltd. - Board recommend Final Dividend & Bonus Issue

