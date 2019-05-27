Gail (India) Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board recommends Bonus Issue

Recommended the issuance of fully paid up Bonus Share in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. One fully paid up shares for every One fully paid up share/s held], subject to the shareholders approval.

Pdf Link: Gail (India) Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board recommends Bonus Issue

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
GAIL (India) Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.