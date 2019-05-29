In terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, vide notification No. SEBI/LADNRO/GN/2016-17/001 dated May 25, 2016 and circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/ 56/ 2016 dated May 27, 2016, we have enclosed herewith the declaration of unmodified opinion on annual financial statements.

Pdf Link: Gala Global Products Ltd - Declaration Of Un-Modified Opinion With Audit Report On Annual Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March,2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com