Gala Global Products Ltd - Declaration Of Un-Modified Opinion With Audit Report On Annual Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March,2019.

In terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, vide notification No. SEBI/LADNRO/GN/2016-17/001 dated May 25, 2016 and circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/ 56/ 2016 dated May 27, 2016, we have enclosed herewith the declaration of unmodified opinion on annual financial statements.

Pdf Link: Gala Global Products Ltd - Declaration Of Un-Modified Opinion With Audit Report On Annual Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March,2019.

Published on May 29, 2019
