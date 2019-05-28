Galaxy Bearings Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Dear Sir,

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 20th May, 2019 had approved Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018; please find enclosed the newspaper advertisements published, in compliance with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in English and Gujarati as published on 21st May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Galaxy Bearings Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Galaxy Bearings Ltd

