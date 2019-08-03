GALAXY BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019. (2) Shift Registered Office within local limits. (3)Cessation of Mr. Vinod Kansagara due to sad demise. (4) Appointment of Mr. Devang Gor, as an additional director. (5) Any other matter with the permission of the chair.

Pdf Link: Galaxy Bearings Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com