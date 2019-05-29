Galaxy Bearings Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith information received on May 29, 2019 from Link lntime India Pvt Ltd, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent regarding loss of share certificates.
Kindly take the above on records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For, GALAXY BEARINGS LIMITED
Dixit Patel
Compliance Officer

