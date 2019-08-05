Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

GALAXY CLOUD KITCHENS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and other applicable regulations, if any, of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, interalia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Further, in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons, as framed by the Company under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed upto August 14, 2019 for the purpose of declaration of the above financial results of the Company

