Galaxy Surfactants Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the officials of the Company will be attending conference arranged by B&K on May 31, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. at BKC Trident, Mumbai.

This is to further inform that the copy of Investor Presentation May 2019 has been uploaded on the website of the Company www.galaxysurfactants.com and is also available on the stock exchanges for your information and also for the information of your members and the public at large.

Kindly note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Host /Participants/ Company.



