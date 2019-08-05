Galaxy Surfactants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the captioned regulation it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Further, in continuation to our intimation on closure of trading window dated June 28, 2019, and pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives till Friday, August 16, 2019.



Pdf Link: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com