Galaxy Surfactants Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on August 13, 2019)

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, considered and recommended final dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 subject to the approval of shareholders in the 33rd Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on August 13, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.