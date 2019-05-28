Galaxy Surfactants Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, considered and recommended final dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 subject to the approval of shareholders in the 33rd Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on August 13, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com