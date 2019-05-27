Galaxy Surfactants Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Dear Sir/Madam,



Pursuant to the above captioned regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), we would like to inform you regarding issuance of new share certificate by the Company to the following shareholder:



Sr. No. Folio No. Name of Shareholder New Certificate No. Distinctive Nos. No. of Shares

From To

1 000756 Viswanathan Venkatramani

Vengarai Viswanathan

Srinivasa 44248 18558505 18559254 750



We request you to take the same on record.



