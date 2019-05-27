Galaxy Surfactants Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the above captioned regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), we would like to inform you regarding issuance of new share certificate by the Company to the following shareholder:

Sr. No. Folio No. Name of Shareholder New Certificate No. Distinctive Nos. No. of Shares
From To
1 000756 Viswanathan Venkatramani
Vengarai Viswanathan
Srinivasa 44248 18558505 18559254 750

We request you to take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.