Gallantt Ispat Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

Submission of Intimation of Certificate of Registration of Regional Director Order for Shifting of Registered Office from State of West Bengal (Kolkata) to NCT of Delhi (New Delhi)

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

BSE

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Gallantt Ispat Ltd

