Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 9/- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 on Equity Shares of FV Rs. 5/- each subject to the approval by members at the Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on July 31, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com