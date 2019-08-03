Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting

GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, inter alia, to consider the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd

