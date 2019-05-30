Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. - Book Closure For Dividend And 28Th AGM

Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Saturday, September 07, 2019 to Friday, September 13, 2019 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend and 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

