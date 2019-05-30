Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

In continuation of our letter dated May 23, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today:



1. Approved the Audited Financial Statements and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



2. Recommended dividend, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, of Rs. 2.00 per share (i.e. @ 20%) on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company, for the Financial Year 2018-19.



Pursuant to Regulation 33, we are hereby forwarding the following documents for the year ended March 31, 2019:



(1) Audited Financial Results and the Statement of Assets & Liabilities of the Company.

(2) Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results.



