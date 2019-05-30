Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

In continuation of our letter dated May 23, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby forwarding the following documents for the year ended March 31, 2019:



(1) Audited Financial Results and the Statement of Assets & Liabilities of the Company.

(2) Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results.



The meeting commenced at 5:15 p.m. and concluded at 7:15 p.m.



