Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6.95 per equity share, including interim dividend of Rs. 1.85 per equity share paid, (i.e. 69.50% on the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2018-19 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the 103rd AGM of the Company.

