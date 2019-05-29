In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 43 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of `6.95 per equity share, including interim dividend of `1.85 per equity share paid, (i.e. 69.50% on the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2018-19 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the 103rd AGM of the Company.



Further, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR, please find enclosed herewith the following:



a. Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

b. Auditors Report on the aforesaid Financial Results; and

c. Declaration in respect of Unmodified Opinion on Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

