Garnet Construction Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting On August 14, 2019.

GARNET CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Clause 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be convened on August 14, 2019, for considering the following matters:

The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2019

Pdf Link: Garnet Construction Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting On August 14, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS
Garnet Construction Ltd

