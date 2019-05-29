Garnet International Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 For Appointment Of Additional Director In The Category Of Independent Director And Change In Designation Of Director

A. Appointment of Mr. Vishnu Kanth Bhangadia as Additional Independent Director
B. Change in designation of Mr. Sharad Rathi to Non Executive-Non Independent Director

Pdf Link: Garnet International Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 For Appointment Of Additional Director In The Category Of Independent Director And Change In Designation Of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Garnet International Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor