Garnet International Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations, Please find enclosed copies of notices given to shareholders regarding transfer of equity shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) published in the following newspapers on 05th August, 2019:

1. Mumbai Edition of Mumbai Lakshadweep in Marathi Language; and
2. Mumbai Edition of Financial Express in English Language.

This is for your information and record.

Published on August 06, 2019
