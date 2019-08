It is hereby informed that Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 03.08.2019 have appointed Ms. Ritu Gahlot (ACS-59465) as a company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 03.08.2019.



