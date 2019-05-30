Garware Technical Fibres Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

We refer to the Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR, and accordingly enclosed herewith:

a. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019.

b. Auditors Report on the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019.

c. Declaration pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016 and Regulation 33(3)

d of SEBI LODR.



The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a Dividend of Rs 5.00/- per share (50%) of Rs. 10/- each for approval by the Shareholders of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting. The total dividend for the year (subject to approval by the Shareholders of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting) would be Rs. 1319.00/- lacs (including dividend tax of Rs. 224.90/- lacs).

The Board Meeting was commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 05.30 p.m.

Trading Window will be re-opened after 48 hours of the conclusion of Board Meeting.

