GATI LTD. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 has approved the Appointment of Mr. Peter H. Jayakumar as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with immediate effect i.e., 28-05-2019. Further, the brief profile of Mr. Peter H. Jayakumar is enclosed as follows:



Mr. Peter H Jayakumar, is a Chartered Accountant with 30 years of post-qualification experience. He is associated with the Gati Group with over 20 plus years in the various areas of Corporate Finance & Banking, Corporate Reporting, Taxation, Corporate Strategy, Financial Planning, Corporate Internal Audit, Risk Management, and other related functional areas. He started his career with Lovelock and Lewes, (PWC) Chartered Accountants.



