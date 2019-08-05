GATI LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations) read with Part A of Schedule III of the Regulations, the schedule of Analyst/Investor Conference Call post announcement of Q1 Results for the FY 2019-20 to be held on Tuesday, August 06, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. (IST) is enclosed herewith as Annexure-A.

Further pursuant to Regulation 46(2)(o) of the Regulations, the aforesaid information shall be disclosed on the website of the Company i.e., www.gati.com.

Published on August 05, 2019
