GATI LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

With reference to the above cited subject, please find the enclosed press release titled Gati Ltd FY19 Revenue from Operations grows from 7.3% to Rs. 18,632 mn"

This is for your information and records please.

Pdf Link: GATI LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Gati Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.