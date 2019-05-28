GATI LTD. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 has recommended dividend @ 40% i.e., Re. 0.80/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the year ended March 31, 2019, which shall be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Gati Ltd

