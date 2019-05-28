This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, inter-alia approved the following:



1)Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



2)Recommendation of dividend @ 40% i.e., Re. 0.80/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the year ended March 31, 2019, which shall be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.



3)Appointment of Mr. Peter H. Jayakumar as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with immediate effect i.e., 28-05-2019.



Please find enclosed copy of the audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, along with the audit report and the statement of impact of Audit Qualification.



Pdf Link: GATI LTD. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com