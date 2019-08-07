GAYATRI BIOORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Sub: Intimation regarding Board Meeting of GAYATRI BIOORGANICS LIMITED

.

Ref: Security Code:524564

ln compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14TH August 2019 Wednesday, at the Registered Office of the Company to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2O19 and any other matter with the permission of Chair.

We would request you to please take note of the same



Pdf Link: Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Board Meeting Of GAYATRI BIOORGANICS LIMITED

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com