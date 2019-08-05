Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd. - Re-Constitution Of The Committees Of The Board Of Directors

Sub: Re-constitution of the Committees of the Board of Directors

Consequent to the resignation by Mr RAJAGOPALAN RAMASWAMY TULAZENDRAPURAM
Non-Executive, Independent Director, as per the retirement policy of the Company, he has ceased to be the Chairperson of Audit Committee and also member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Consequent to the resignation by GANAPATRAM THAKORBHAI PANDYA Non-Executive, Independent Director, as per the retirement policy of the Company, he has ceased to be the Chairperson of Nomination and Remuneration Committee , member of the Audit Committee and also Stakeholders Relationship Committee.
.
Pursuant to the above changes, the board of directors has reconstituted the following committees,
effective from conclusion of the meeting of board of directors held on 5th August 2019

Published on August 05, 2019
