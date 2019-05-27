Gayatri Highways Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, the 27th day of May, 2019 approved the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and financial results for the 4th Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Gayatri Highways Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.