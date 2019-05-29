We would like to inform you that the Company has received letter dated 28th May, 2019 from Mr.G.Siva Kumar Reddy (DIN:00439812) Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company communicating his decision to resign from the Board of Directors of the Company due to his Pre -Occupation, with immediate effect.



We wish to inform that Mr.G.Siva Kumar Reddy has confirmed that there is no other material reason for his resignation as Director of the Company, other than those cited above.



The intimation pursuant to the requirements of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/ 412015 dated September 9, 2015 is given as an Annexure.



Pdf Link: Gayatri Projects Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com