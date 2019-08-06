Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 06th day of August, 2019 has inter alia among other things approved the appointment of Ms. Gayathri Ramachandran (DIN: 02872723) as Additional Director (Woman Independent Director) and Sri K. Jairaj (DIN: 01875126) as Additional Director (Independent Director). Further they hold office as Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company for a period of five (5) years w.e.f 06th August, 2019 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.





We would like to report that, with the appointment of Ms. Gayathri Ramachandran and Sri K. Jairaj as Independent Directors, the Board of Directors of the Company now stand fully complied with the requirements of Regulation 17 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



The Meeting Commenced at 04.30 p.m and concluded at 05.00 p.m





Pdf Link: Gayatri Projects Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com